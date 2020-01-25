Here’s your chance to score a brand-new Apple iPad for under $240

TLDR: This iPad Mini 3 is Apple premium device quality at a decidedly non-Apple price, just $239.99, over 50% off its retail price.

Apple is great at many things, including stoking the hype train for their products like a house on fire. Therefore, there isn’t anyone, from the tech-savviest first-adopter to little kids to your grandma, that wouldn’t like to get their hands on an iPhone or an Apple Watch…or one of those cute-as-a-button iPad Minis.

Problem is, that desire comes with a price tag — and with Apple, that often means paying a hefty premium. Of course, your kid doesn’t care about how much an iPad Mini costs — they just want one today, if not yesterday.

Thankfully, TNW Deals has a great compromise for you: step back a couple generations and pick up a still ultra-powerful, brand new Apple iPad Mini 3 at more than half off its retail price, only $239.99 right now with this limited-time offer.

Powered by a lightning-fast A7 chip, wireless WiFi and a beautifully crisp, almost 8-inch Retina display screen, it’s got enough oomph to handle virtually any online adventure. Of course, it’s also packed with all those Apple-rific goodies you’re used to, like iSight and FaceTime HD cameras.

The Mini 3 sports up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, 16GB of storage space and a super-sexy ultra-slim profile to marvel at as well. This baby also comes unlocked, so you can add it to any cellular plan you miss without hassle.

If you’re looking to keep your whole house satisfied or just want a rock-solid tablet-sized device at a way more affordable price like $239.99, this could be your answer.

Prices are subject to change.

