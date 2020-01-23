GeoZilla can help you keep an eye on your loved ones for under $30

TLDR: Keep tabs on your nearest and dearest 24/7/365 with the GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator and Tracker app, now only $29 for a lifetime subscription.

For a parent, there are few more anxiety-inducing moments than those times when you don’t know the exact whereabouts of your child. Of course, that fear is almost always calmed by their safe return. But the fear that that won’t be the case one day is almost too paralyzing to consider.

The GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator and Tracker app was created to offer instant peace of mind by immediately locating any family member or friend via GPS tracking. You can pick up the app and lifetime access now at a substantial savings, just $29 from TNW Deals.

Right now, more than 4 million people around the globe rely on GeoZilla, which boasts a rating of up to 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 36,000 user reviews on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Once you install the app on an Android or iOS device, you’ll have access to GPS and GSM networks worldwide to pinpoint the location of a kid or spouse, and even receive alerts when they arrive or leave predetermined locations. So if you want to know the minute your youngster leaves school grounds each afternoon, you’ll get an immediate notification whenever it happens.

In addition, the app also tracks the user’s location throughout the day, so you’ll always know where they’ve been. And if your kid is of driving age, GeoZilla also features an option to know when your child may be speeding or using their phone while driving.

Even if your child (or dog or favorite set of keys) doesn’t have a phone of their own, GeoZilla can link to a separate key fob-sized GPS tracker that can easily fit inside a backpack, jacket pocket or even a dog collar. However, it’s important to note that the separate GeoZilla GPS tracker (which usually retails for an additional $49.99) is not included in this offer.

A lifetime subscription to the GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator and Tracker app is usually $600, but with this current deal, you’ll save over 90 percent, cutting your price to only $29.

