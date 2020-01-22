CompTIA certifications hold the keys to IT’s top careers. Prep to ace them with these courses

TLDR: The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle can get you test-ready in more than a dozen IT disciplines — and training is over 90% off.

Experience really is our best teacher. And for IT experts, there’s no substitute for training that goes right to the heart of what it means to oversee a modern, sophisticated digital information system. Of course, proving that experience and mastered training is another story.

In that case, it’s all about having the right certification of your talents. In tech, that means a seal of approval from CompTIA, which you can attain with the background offered in The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. Right now, it’s $89, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) has set the standard for how IT workers tackle system maintenance and management issues for over 30 years. Now, this package of instruction will get you living and working by those standards, so you can pass CompTIA certification exams.

Across these 14 courses featuring more than 300 hours of training, you’ll plunge into every facet of handling the industry’s most common hardware and software technologies. Whether it’s installation, administration, networking, security or working in the cloud, there’s a course here to ensure your training is in line with CompTIA’s rigorous measures. And, once you’re done with the courses, you’ll be well-equipped to sit for a number of CompTIA exams for top-tier certifications, like Network+, A+, Security+ and more.

This massive collection of training would normally cost almost $3,500, so get in on this limited-time deal to get it all for just $89 while the offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

