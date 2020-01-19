Online marketing is always changing. Stay current with this $29.99 training collection.

TLDR: The Essential Online Marketing Blueprint Bundle is just that — a road map to using the web’s most important platforms to help drive your marketing efforts, all for just $29.99.

Online users love visual content…but do you know how much? And are you aware of the importance of landing in “Position Zero” in online search rankings? 2020 is here and there’s a lot to learn, even for those who think they’re got the ins and outs of digital marketing on lock.

You can make sure you’re up to speed on the constantly shifting digital landscape with the training in The Essential Online Marketing Blueprint Bundle, a nearly $300 value on sale now for just $29.99 from TNW Deals.

The collection brings together six courses that serve as a road map for hungry digital marketers looking to run better campaigns and make more money in 2020.

After the Content Marketing: The Strategy to Market in Minutes course sets the stage, you’ll start diving into more specialized areas for connecting and motivating potential customers into action.

From email campaigns (Email Etiquette for Digital Marketers) to SEO (The Ultimate SEO Blueprint: How to Easily Rank #1 on Google) to building your own affiliate marketing team (The Ultimate Affiliate Marketing Step-by-Step Blueprint), this step-by-step playbook detailing the precise messaging and procedures that work for each medium is an invaluable aid.

Whether you’ve got questions about how to leverage the power of LinkedIn to widen your sales circle (The #1 LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Lead Generation Blueprint) or exactly how to formulate and execute a killer Facebook ad initiative (Facebook Ads: The Ultimate Marketing Blueprint), your answers are here.

Each course in this collection is a $49 value, but with this discount offer, the entire package is only $29.99 — about $5 per course.

