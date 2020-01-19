For under $20, let the true Excel experts show you how to master Microsoft’s popular software

TLDR: Microsoft Excel won’t be a mystery anymore with the expert-led training found in The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle, now under $20.

“Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable.” – Mark Twain

Look, not everybody is in love with numbers. Some people don’t trust ‘em. Others just don’t have a head for ‘em. Unfortunately, the importance of having a firm grounding in the fine art of numerical analytics is an increasingly important business world skill set.

And when you’re talking business numbers, that conversation usually starts with Microsoft Excel. Whether you’re a little hazy on the world’s premier spreadsheet and data analysis tool or even just trying to figure it out for the first time, The Complete Excel Pro Tip Certification Bundle ($19, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) serves as a comprehensive insider’s guide.

This training is broken up into six courses, each covering a collection of tips used by hardcore Excel experts to improve efficiency, expand Excel’s capabilities and generally get every inch of power from the venerable program.

Led by the Excel pros, these courses cover in-depth use of Pivot Tables, advanced Excel analytics tools, productivity enhancements, data visualization, document formatting and all the formulas and functions that help regulate users gather, organize and draw conclusions from Excel docs.

By the time you’re finished, this cross-section of Excel training will have you maneuvering through tasks faster, optimizing projects with greater understanding and presenting more incisive, well-drawn, visually compelling conclusions to help sell your case.

The collection usually comes with a nearly $300 price tag, but the entire collection is available now at just over $3 for each course.

Prices are subject to change.

