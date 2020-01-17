Craft brilliant web pages with no coding experience using this super simple software

TLDR: From newbie to web pro, Blocs 3 offers full website building power and gorgeous page options to Mac users of all skill levels, now at 60% off.

All-in-one website building apps have to walk a very fine line. They have to employ full drag-and-drop simplicity to appeal to first-time creators with no coding experience. Yet they also must include the complete range of customization options and DIY control that users savvy with HTML and CSS expect.

Blocs 3 may be one of the best examples of a web design app with a foot in both camps, especially for Mac users. Right now, you can check out the web creation versatility of Blocs 3 for yourself with this deal shaving 60 percent off the price, just $39.99 from TNW Deals.

Blocs was created to be used like children’s building blocks, with pre-written chunks of HTML and CSS code fashioned to be stacked on top of each other to form visually appealing, yet increasingly complex and structurally innovative web pages.

While Blocs 3 is an obvious game-changer for non-tech-minded builders looking to craft websites with all the modern feel, it’s still got plenty to recommend to more experienced web creators.

Bloc’s intuitive, yet responsive editor allows users of all skill levels to tweak the styling of virtually any element to truly make it unique. Unlike many similar page builder apps, Blocs isn’t just a coding sandbox for programming babies. From animations to the exhaustive font manager to full CMS integration and local PHP rendering, Blocs 3 allows creators to stretch as far as they’re comfortable reaching.

Regularly priced at $99, this limited time deal knocks $60 off your final cost, only $39.99 before this offer runs out.

