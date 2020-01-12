Cisco certification is getting simpler and this $39 training is now all you need.

TLDR: The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course is a one-stop training resource for the new CCNA certification test — and it’s only $39.

If you didn’t catch this during the crush of your holiday activities, Cisco delighted IT professionals of all types by announcing they’re streamlining their certifications. Starting in February, their new CCNA certification guidelines only require students to take one wide-ranging exam for their credentialing, rather than several tests covering a variety of subjects.

That good news means anyone looking to land an associate-level IT position only has to undergo training like The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course ($39, 86 percent off from TNW Deals) to be ready to ace that all-important single exam.

Including 64 lectures spread over more than 30 hours of training content, this course is designed for the new Cisco Certified Network Associate CCNA 200-301 exam, the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, support engineers and data center operations.

The training here hones in on the networking and security basics any system admin needs to know, with added training in automation and programmability. Students learn how to configure and manage both wired and wireless network connectivity as well as protect that system from failures or outside attack.

Once you’ve covered the training in this course, you’ll have all the information you need to ace the 200-301 test on the first try and earn your certification when the exam rolls out Feb. 24.

