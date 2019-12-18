Unblock your favorite streaming sites & watch them anywhere for $40

TLDR: KeepSolid Smart DNS is a streaming-centric connection option that avoids global geo-blocking of your favorite streaming sites, and it’s over 80% off today.

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are great for anyone looking to surf the web or handle online business with increased anonymity and security. But in some cases, routing all your web traffic through a VPN conduit can hamper your connection speed. That can become a problem, particularly if you’re a fan of watching streaming full-HD TV and movies.

KeepSolid SmartDNS is the best of both worlds, a technology providing access to all your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world without the lags and delays that can happen with a VPN.

With KeepSolid SmartDNS, you’ll automatically get around any geo-restrictions that can lock you out of your favorite streaming sites. Of course, you’ll still need to pay for these services, but whether you’re trying to access a U.S.-based Netflix account, Hulu, Amazon Prime or others, KeepSolid SmartDNS will log you into servers in the right areas to make sure you can get into your preferred site and watch movies and TV unrestricted.

The SmartDNS app is also optimized for viewing, allowing unlimited bandwidth on an unlimited high speed connection to eliminate video lags or quality dropoffs.

Your KeepSolid subscription also covers an unlimited number of devices, so you’ll always be able to watch from anywhere on any web-enabled laptop, tablet, smartphone or other device.

A lifetime of KeepSolid SmartDNS access

