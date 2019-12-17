Gift the avid audiophile in your life these headphones from Shure

TLDR: Everybody needs the gift of music done right, which is why these Shure headphone models, all sporting holiday discounts, fit anyone on your holiday list.

Music is universal. But with the surge of digital downloads, cheap-o earbuds and life happening on the go, go, go, the experience of listening to new stuff from your favorite artists isn’t what it used to be.

Can you really take in the true craft and subtle nuance of a musician’s gifts when you’re streaming from a YouTube link on your office laptop? Or when music morphs into soundtrack wallpaper while you work out at the gym or commute to work?

No. No, you cannot. However, a trusty pair of serious over-the-ear headphones dedicated to quality sound reproduction can truly envelope you in an aural experience. Right now, Shure is offering some serious discounts on four of their most popular headphone models to help bring back the magic of sinking into your musical favorites just like they deserve.

And if you’d like to be a real sonic Santa Claus this year, we’ve even broken out each offering so you can get just the right Shure headphone type for each person on your holiday list.

For the kid who needs their first serious cans

The Shure SRH240A Professional Quality Headphones are the perfect intro for any budding music snob. With 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers optimized for general listening and monitoring, these headphones reproduce deep bass with clear mids and highs. For anyone used to low quality earbuds and tinny low-fi speaker systems, the SRH240As will hit like a freight train. Usually $75, they’re currently over 20 percent off, down to just $59.

For the sibling who’s lost their fire

Got a brother or sister who can’t seem to find the time to feed their music passion anymore? The Shure SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones will definitely prove the flame still burns. This model was created to reproduce accurate audio over an extended range, making them perfectly calibrated for pros using DJ mixers, mixing consoles or amplifiers in home studios. But gift these beauties ($99, now over $50 off) to your bro, and it’ll be like the wall-rattling high school years all over again.

For the nearest and dearest

Don’t skimp on the wife, husband, partner, or roommate — you’ve got to see ‘em every day! The Shure SRH840 Professional Monitoring Headphones ($199, regularly $250) are designed for professional audio engineers and musicians, so you know their performance is off the charts. Their precision tailored frequency response pumps out rich bass, clear mids and soaring highs, all in a lightweight, padded design package engineered for supreme comfort and durability. And if these headphones just happen to be lying around the house all the time, it wouldn’t hurt if you could occasionally enjoy their robust performance a little for yourself, right?

For the nephew who wants to be a DJ

For some, music is a true calling — and the pinnacle audio feast served up by the Shure SRH940 Professional Reference Headphones shows you have a true respect for the craft. From performers to engineers, the SRH940s check all the premium headphone boxes professionals demand. These headphones deliver across the entire audio spectrum for smooth, high end extension and tight bass, all with superior transient response that never distorts the music. They’re among the best of the best — and at only $299, they’re also $76 off retail.

Prices are subject to change.