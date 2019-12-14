Start your photography side-hustle with this $29 expert training

TLDR: With The Complete Photography Side Business Bundle, you’ll get all the training you need to turn an interest in photography into a money-making opportunity.

If you’re the one your family and friends turn to when it’s time for someone to snap a picture, you might want to consider turning your eye for artistry into a lucrative little side hustle. Sure, anyone can be the “friend with a camera,” but to be a true freelance photographer, you not only need the skills to capture a brilliant image, but the editing and technical expertise to turn a so-so shot into something truly magical.

The path to becoming a working photog starts with training found in The Complete Photography Side Business Bundle.

Even if you could use some brushing up on a few photography basics, this 10-course collection has you covered, with foundational training in DSLR fundamentals, exposure, aperture, ISO, shutter speed, troubleshooting and more.

But even nailing all those in-the-moment details doesn’t assure a perfect picture, so much of this training also covers image editing with Lightroom, a fundamental app in the Adobe Creative Cloud, which also houses Photoshop. This instruction lays out all the Lightroom configurations and other step-by-step editing guidelines to immediately improve every image you take.

A working freelance photographer can easily make $20 to $30 per hour

