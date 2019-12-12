A PMP certification can add 20% to your paycheck. For $79, this training can get you there.

TLDR: The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course is a 40-hour deep dive into project management essentials to help you achieve that all-important certification.

In the world of project management, PMP certification is a job currency that goes a long way. And while we could extol the virtues of refining your skill set or upping your professional game, certification ultimately means one thing to most project managers: a much bigger paycheck.

PMP certified project managers make about 20 percent more annually than their uncertified colleagues. In a position that routinely pays in the six-figure range, that adds up quickly. So investing in the right PMP certification training is really a sound investment in yourself that can pay off with tangible results.

The Official PMP 6 Certification Training Course can help you attain that all-important designation — and right now, the training is over 80 percent off its regular price, only $79, from TNW Deals. Get an additional 15% off with “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

Your guide to PMP proficiency is Neal Rowland. He’s produced hundreds of PMP training courses and he’s even contributed to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK), the central guidebook at the heart of PMP training.

Over more than 100 lectures spanning more than 40 hours of content, Rowland covers everything you need to sit and pass the PMP Certification Exam. The course is interactive and you can consume it at your own pace, spending as much time as you need to fully drink in each individual subject area.

Through helpful games and more than 1,000 exam prep questions, you’ll be prepared to apply to the Project Management Institute (PMI) to take the PMP Certification Exam — and get ready to take a big professional step up.

