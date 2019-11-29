Check out 10 new career training bundles available at Black Friday prices

TLDR: Black Friday isn’t just gifts and gadgets. Each of these 10 fantastic BF deal packages can help launch new opportunities and new careers, all at over 90 percent off.

Black Friday deals are perfect for checking loads of names off your holiday shopping list. They’re also great for helping you pick up a few cool items for yourself, maybe stuff you’ve been eyeballing for a while.

But you may not think of Black Friday as a means to expand your professional skill sets or even change your entire career. If you’ve been considering some changes, these 10 deals package up some amazing training opportunities at some seriously Black Friday prices. And every single one of them is at least 90 percent off during this seasonal markdown.

The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle – $15.60 (Orig. $1,400) with promo code: BFSAVE60

If you’ve got an aptitude for aesthetics, this 40-hour training package could get you ready to embark on a career creating graphics and other artistic works. From navigating Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and Illustrator to advanced concepts in design creation, your track to understanding the industry starts here.

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle – $18.40 (Orig. $2,699) with promo code: BFSAVE60

These 11 courses packed with over 120 hours of training can help you become a highly sought after project manager earning a six-figure paycheck. You’ll learn various popular methodologies for tracking projects; managing resources, personnel and expectations; and spotting and tackling problems along the way before they derail your project.

The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle – $11.60 (Orig. $1,400) with promo code: BFSAVE60

Intuit’s QuickBooks remains one of the preeminent accounting apps around, so get the complete 411 on how to use it with this 8-course bundle. Whether it’s data collection or making sure your company’s bottom line stays in the black, QuickBooks is an incredible tool for making sure all those numbers ultimately add up.

The Complete Salesforce Lightning Certification Training Bundle – $7.60 (Orig. $796) with promo code: BFSAVE60

Salesforce is the gold standard in customer relationship management (CRM) software. So for under $20, learn how this powerful platform helps companies interact with customers, optimize sales opportunities and get you well on your way to acing the Salesforce Lightning certification exam.

The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle – $10 (Orig. $1,400) with promo code: BFSAVE60

Across seven courses with more than 40 hours of material, understand how search engine optimization (SEO), Facebook and Google ads, social platforms and good old digital marketing can help any business reach customers where they live online and maximize the effectiveness of those encounters.

The Modern Digital Copywriting & Marketing Playbook Bundle – $14 (Orig. $2,000) with promo code: BFSAVE60

Copywriting requires imagination, sound research, fundamental writing talent and an almost intangible ability to connect, empathize and ultimately persuade a new user into becoming a valued customer. Over this 10-course, 55-hour collection, you’ll earn an understanding of the field and the tools available to get started in this booming freelance industry.

The Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle – $11.60 (Orig. $1,600) with promo code: BFSAVE60

If you’ve ever wanted to know how to create machines that actually understand and think for themselves, this package of courses lays out how to join the exploding machine learning job sector. Once you’ve learned and had practical experience with the data analysis tools that help guide AI decisions, this vast field won’t feel quite so intimidating anymore.

The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle – $12.00 (Orig. $300) with promo code: BFSAVE60

No matter where you go, nearly every business still uses the spreadsheet power of Microsoft Excel. For under $30, this huge nine-course collection explains why it’s still the most popular app around for gathering, displaying and interpreting the data sets that shape all business decisions.

Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019 – $11.60 (Orig. $387) with promo code: BFSAVE60

Save hundreds of dollars off Microsoft-approved Azure training to help you build, manage and grow business operations of any size on Microsoft’s cloud based platform. After these four courses, you’ll be ready to take the Azure exam and be certified as a true cloud systems expert.

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle – $19.60 (Orig. $649) with promo code: BFSAVE60

With this deal, you can save $600 on training to help you understand and use the largest cloud computing platform on the planet. From cloud services and beyond, this immersive course also digs into major IT skill areas like analyzing big data or even using other critical business tools like Salesforce.

Prices are subject to change.

