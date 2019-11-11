Stop paying monthly cloud storage fees with 3 lifetime options as low as $39.99

TLDR: These three cloud plans offer enormous amounts of storage spaces and top-quality security at shockingly great prices as low at $39.99.

If you ask buyers to explain why they invest in cloud storage, most will say it’s so all their digital content can be available to anyone, anywhere. However, sadly, it’s not always that simple. Giant name brands like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive can be either expensive, limiting or both. Meanwhile, there are always security concerns about the safety of any documents or media files pushed to a cloud-based server.

Fortunately, a handful of upstart cloud services are attacking their larger competitors on all three of those points. Check out these killer offers designed to solve your cloud storage needs, each with additional price drops right now to save you hundreds of dollars.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan

https://www.youtube.com/embed/lvH0SSsrVcs

Degoo is offering considerably more cloud space than their biggest competitors. In fact, if you bought three separate yearly $9.99 per month storage plans from Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive, that would net you 10TB of space between all three. Degoo is offering the same 10TB space as those three combined. It’s also lifetime access — at the price of three months with those other guys.

MSRP: $3,600

Sale Price: $99.99

Price Drop: $89.99

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

If money is an issue (and when isn’t it?), ThunderDrive is offering a lifetime 2TB plan at a rock-bottom price. Their service sports speeds six times faster than Amazon storage and access through any web browser, including iOS and Android. And did we also mention that ThunderDrive is just crazy affordable, too?

MSRP: $1,200

Sale Price: $59.99

Price Drop: $39.99

Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (5TB)

Packing 256-Bit AES encryption over state-of-the-art AWS technology, Polar is a top-notch cloud storage alternative for when security really matters. This 5TB Polar plan uses de-duplication and other redundancies to keep all your cloud-stored files close at hand at a moment’s notice. You’ll save over $900 while keeping all of your data ultra-secure. Win-win.

MSRP: $990

Sale Price: $99.99

Price Drop: $79.99

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Machine learning algorithms and the art of hyperparameter selection