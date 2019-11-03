For $29, you can turn virtually anything in your home into a smart device with this training

TLDR: The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle will show you how to build your own smart devices — and even get you started making some — for under $30.

Even if you aren’t a tech tinkerer, the concept behind the Internet of Things is bound to fascinate. With WiFi capabilities expanding and the proliferation of web-enabled devices putting sensors in almost everything, it’s never been easier to connect virtually any electronic device to the Internet.

And with that type of connectivity driving everything from coffee makers and lamps to washing machines and wearable tech, how long before somebody creates autonomous bed bug catchers or noise-cancelling forks? Oh wait, someone already did!

Understanding the Internet of Things is the core of creating both innovative and silly smart devices — and you can get to the core of that learning with The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle. It’s currently on sale at over 90 percent off the regular price, just $29, from TNW Deals.

The nine courses featured in this collection fall into two categories: courses that explain the ideas and hardware used in creating web-driven smart objects; and courses that get you started actually building your own uber-creations.

Once you’re finished understanding IoT basics, popular IoT environments like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and even Zigbee (best explained as a sort of WiFi for low-powered devices), that’s when you start rolling up your sleeves and getting to work.

The training walks you through how to build cool stuff like your own heart rate sensor, devices to wirelessly control electrical outlets, a water temperature gauge, or your own aeroponics farm.

Each course in the bundle retails for $200 separately, but by getting this collection at TNW Deals’ limited-time price, the whole assortment is only $29, just over $3 each.