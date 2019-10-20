Nab a lifetime of VPN protection & block trackers for only $20

TLDR: For as low as $19.99, Disconnect VPN offers lifetime protection from insidious online trackers and other cyber threats.

There are plenty of great reasons to sign up with a Virtual Private Network (VPN) provider. But beyond key perks like access to geo-restricted content, VPNs primarily accomplish one critical mission: guarding your identity and digital footprint from being monitored and tracked by anyone out there on the big bad internet.

So if cloaking you from online predators is a VPN’s main function, it stands to reason that a service geared toward that goal should get your attention. For thousands of users, that means a service like Disconnect VPN. With this limited-time offer from TNW Deals, you can lock in a lifetime of Disconnect VPN coverage for as low as $19.99 (over 90 percent off).

Disconnect VPN comes with a dossier full of glowing endorsements from industry leaders, including sterling reviews from Tom’s Guide, PC World, and even the New York Times. Throw in honors like an Innovation Award title and you start to understand the volume of support behind this San Francisco-based platform.

Disconnect’s primary objective to to keep you safe by blocking any and all attempts to track you online. With Disconnect activated, you’ll see the built-in tracker-blocking feature that shows you at a glance exactly how many outside websites and ad firms are trying to keep tabs on where you are and what you’re doing.

Without all those outside trackers bogging you down, Disconnect users can browse up to 44 percent faster while using 39 percent less bandwidth. And as a sweetener, that tradeoff also does wonders for extending your battery life.

Meanwhile, Disconnect also does a gangbusters job of fulfilling all your other VPN needs, like helping you access sites and apps that may be blocked in your home area.

Right now, Disconnect is making their Premium service available at a big savings, no matter how many devices you need covered. You can save over 90 percent off the cost of a lifetime package covering one ($19.99), three ($29.99) or up to five devices ($39.99) with Disconnect protection.

