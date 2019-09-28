Bring your illustrations into the world with 3Doodler’s 3D printing pen

TLDR: The improved 3Doodler 3D pen now offers artists an even more responsive creating experience for just $79.

Creating something from nothing has always been the true allure in the simple act of picking up a pen. But, the urge to create with that ancient implement for decades unfortunately limited users to just ink and parchment.

Of course, now technology has hopped on the creation train, so even the humble pen has welcomed an upgrade. Now, pens are getting in on the 3D printing craze, allowing you to literally scribble your creative vision into a physical, tangible plastic form.

As one of the pioneers of 3D penning, 3Doodler is a solid brand to go with if you’re looking to get in on the craze. Right now, you can get their improved 3D printing pen and set of creation tools for only $79.99 today.

It’s important to know that 3D pens are exceedingly easy to use. Just insert the plastic, let it heat up and you can start doodling in real life.

While many 3D pen users get frustrated by jamming problems, the 3Doodler has overcome that with a dual-drive system that keeps the plastic flowing smoothly.

Since 3D pens are relatively new, the 3Doodler’s recent improvements are game-changers, including finer control over its speed to accommodate different doodling styles, temperature controls optimized for better performance, regardless of plastic type and the simple, yet hugely effective one-click start and stop functions.

Right now, TNW Deals has multiple 3Doodler offers on the table, including a 3Doodler in three different colors (onyx black, quartz grey and marine blue) along with 15 different color refills for $79.

Of course, you can also opt for the kid-friendly Start Mega 3D Printing Pen Set designed for young artists which also includes 8 DoodleBlocks and an activity guide for $99.99. Or there’s the all-inclusive 3Doodler Create+ Master Creator 3D Pen Set, which adds a 6-piece nozzle set, a DoodlePad, a project book, a 3D canvas and some more 3D pen tools for only $149.99.

