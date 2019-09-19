Create new skills for your Amazon Alexa with these 10 courses

TLDR: Understand Amazon Alexa and start creating new skills with this 10-course bundle for just $25

There are currently more than 100 million devices worldwide running Amazon’s ubiquitous Alexa home assistant software. And if you’re like millions of other Alexa owners, you’ve probably stared and the glowing blue ring and thought, “I wonder what else I can get Alexa to do?”

Turns out, the answer is a heck of a lot. In fact, motivated tinkerers everywhere are spitting out new Alexa skills and finding more new ways to interact with Alexa than you might ever imagine. You can join this growing community and start making your Alexa work for you with the training in The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle. It’s on sale now for just $25 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This collection brings together 10 different courses that can help inquisitive students unlock all kinds of cool Alexa abilities. The courses featured are:

Mastering Alexa (a $200 value)

Arduino IoT Cloud Bootcamp: Learning to Use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform (a $200 value)

Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi (a $200 value)

Ultimate Guide to Building Flash Briefing Skills with Alexa (a $200 value)

Learn Alexa the Fun Way (a $200 value)

Mastering Google Actions (a $200 value)

Learn Google Assistant in 48 Hours (a $200 value)

Mastering Alexa for Business (a $200 value)

Step by Step Alexa Skill Development (a $200 value)

Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa (a $200 value)

The training in these courses will have you creating a color game, building a Raspberry Pi-powered car, interfacing with home electronics, and, most importantly, creating a host of custom Alexa voice control skills. You’ll even acquire the skill to start generating voice control apps that’ll work on Echo and other Alexa-driven devices. It’s really a whole new development world.

Each of these courses retails for $200, but by getting this complete package now, you’ll only spend $25, just $2.50 per course.

