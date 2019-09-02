The Best Labor Day Deals EVER…then knock another 15% off THAT!

TLDR: From computers and headphones to cyber security and starting a new career, these deals will make this the greatest Labor Day of all time.

As a consumer culture, we’ve all been trained to know that when Americans celebrate a holiday, a sale isn’t far away. But while most business embrace a holiday as a temporary profit driver, we traffic in big discounts as a passion…because it’s what we do every day, 24/7/365.

And hey, TNW Deals respects your time, so when we assemble four killer products with savings of more than 90 percent off, rest assured it’s the best Labor Day lineup of deals ever. You can even take another 15 percent off your purchase when you enter SAVE15TODAY at checkout. We’d offer you nothing less.

It’s a fully loaded computer that fits in your pocket!

When you’re considering holiday travel, how about leaving the laptop at home and STILL having a full-functioning computer with you? The Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 32GB Pocket PC is packing with an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM and on-board Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coupled with a Windows 10 operating system. Just plug it into a monitor — and you’re set. Load it up with movies and games and you can keep yourself entertained anywhere you’re headed during the holiday season.

Buy now: $211.65 (28% off)

Crystal clear noise cancelling headphones — and they’re wireless!

Speaking of staying entertained, the Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones ensure perfect sound goes with you everywhere. It starts with brilliant highs and gut thumping bass delivered over 45mm drivers dealing premium noise cancellation technology. It ends with cushiony soft, ergonomically engineered ear coverings that paint a true aural soundscape. Toss in the 30-hour battery life and reliable Bluetooth connectivity and you’ll have all your audio needs settled.

Buy now: $67.14 (12% off)

A VPN is required — so why not save hundreds when you buy?

VPNSecure checks all the boxes when you’re locking in a VPN provider for the long haul. Its network covers over 45 countries, cloaking your IP address in complete anonymity. Its roster of features includes military-grade digital protection against DNS leaks, cyberattacks and more while you easily skip past geolocation blocks that keep your streaming video untainted. And VPNSecure doesn’t log any of your online activity over your lifetime subscription — ever. If you’re still that guy who doesn’t use a VPN…for goodness’ sake, fix that now.

Buy now: $29.74 for lifetime access (92% off)

With this training, you’ll know the right words to sell any product

Got a gift for words? Now that you’re rocking all this cool hardware, use it to launch a new career as a cyber advertising expert. The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle brings together eight courses that’ll teach you the steps for finding and engaging an online audience, constructing content they want and driving those new-found customers to action. From copy basics to social media best practices to launching a freelancing business, this set is Career Building 101.

Buy now: $33.15 for lifetime access (96% off)

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: European Central Bank bigwig outlines why Facebook's Libra isn't real cryptocurrency