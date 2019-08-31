3 Killer Cloud Service Deals That Will Make You Ditch Dropbox

TLDR: Celebrate Labor Day with three killer deals on cloud storage — and take an extra 15% off each.

By 2025, the world’s data will grow to 175 zettabytes. To get your mind around the scope of that number, that’s equal to 175 trillion gigabytes. Or to make it even more ridiculous, if you burned all that data to blu-ray, you’d end up with a stack of discs that could reach the moon — 23 times.

That’s a roundabout way of saying if your hard drive is getting a little clogged now, just wait until you see your data needs in just a few years.

This Labor Day holiday, we’ve assembled three of the best cloud backup and storage options around, each at least 90 percent off their regular price. And if you use the discount code SAVE15STORAGE during checkout, you’ll save an added 15 percent off of your total.

Grabbing a deal on cloud space now will stave off an issue you’ll definitely be confronting in the years to come. Don’t say we didn’t give you a head’s up!

NOTE: All prices below include the 15% discount with code SAVE15STORAGE

I don’t have a ton of files, but…

If your backup needs are relatively modest, you might want to consider a 1TB one-year or three-year subscription to a service like Zoolz Cloud Backup For Home. Zoolz offers one of the industry’s best cloud backup systems, housed in an ultra-secure location within the AWS infrastructure.

With up to 1TB of space, you can automatically back up those vital files and keep them safe from disaster.

Buy now: $16.99 (1-year, 90% off); $33.99 (3-year; 94% off)

All this stuff is really stacking up…

For long-term storage needs, services like a Thunder Drive 2TB Pro offer “great support combined with affordable prices,” according to DealMirror. Their plan serves up a healthy amount of storage space so you can give that hard drive of yours a break. Plus, it sports 256-bit AES encryption and transfer speeds up to six times faster than via AWS.

Thunder Drive is accessible via web or mobile browsers with secure file sharing options when you need to let others access your data.

Buy now: $24.65 (500GB, 95% off); $50.15 (2TB, 95% off)

I need major cloud help.

If you own a business with several users or just accumulate lots of large files you need to keep safe, you’ve got serious backup concerns — and a lifetime of access to a Degoo Premium Backup Plan might be more your speed. With plans from 1TB all the way up to 10TB, you’ll be able to preserve and secure your data under professional-grade 256-bit AES encryption for life.

Degoo automatically detects when a file has been changed and can then shoot the new updated version of that file directly to your cloud backup for greater efficiency. They also offer easy shareable links in case you want to send files to friends or colleagues safely.

Buy now: $42.49 (1TB, 94% off); $50.99 (2TB); $59.49 (3TB); $99.99 (10TB, 97% off)

