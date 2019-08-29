This Microsoft Azure training will take your from zero to in-demand data hero

TLDR: Build your own cloud network (or get paid to manage someone else’s) with this Microsoft Azure training, now just $29.99

The battle for cloud supremacy is being waged right now. While Amazon Web Services (AWS) currently has the pole position as companies vie for slices of the cloud computing pie, look for some of the tech industry big boys to remain major players in this growing sector.

And as tech titans go, they don’t get more titanic than Microsoft, whose Azure cloud platform has become a prime alternative to the AWS environment. Now, you can get full insight into the principles of cloud computing as well as the training to get certified in its use in The Essential Microsoft Azure Certification Bundle. It’s on sale now for over 90 percent off, just $29.99 from TNW Deals.

The bundle gathers together four courses that offer a complete 360-degree view of building, managing, expanding and protecting a cloud-based network of virtually any size.

If you’ve never dealt with cloud systems, terms like migration and load balancing may be new to you, but with over 30 hours of instruction, you’ll soon learn how to build Azure virtual machines, web apps, databases and more.

This training also includes deep dives into using Git to track all of your system changes as well as Ansible to automate huge swathes of your creation, management and security needs.

Once you’ve mastered the courses, you’ll be ready to ace the Microsoft Azure certification exams, which can put you in line for one of those $130,000 a year jobs overseeing an Azure network. This package is a $1,000 value, but for a limited time, get all this Azure expertise for only $29.99.

