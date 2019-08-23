Meet the data connection device that works globally—and it’s $70 off

TLDR: The Tern handles all your Wi-Fi connectivity needs wherever you are, now over 40% off.

If you’ve done any international traveling, you’ve undoubtedly hassled with how to stay connected. And we don’t mean just chatting with friends and family back home. We mean making sure your smartphone, laptop and other Wi-Fi enabled devices stay tethered so your vital data and communication pipelines keep flowing, no matter your location.

Up to now, that often meant using prepaid SIM cards, changing out your cards as you hop from region to region. Ultimately, that route is expensive, not to mention being a giant headache. Thankfully, Tern took that problem head-on, creating the Tern Global Data Connection Device, so you can stay connected anywhere in the world.

Right now, this offer from TNW Deals puts this revolutionary travel necessity in your hands for just $99, an over 40 percent savings off the regular price.

With the Tern, there’s no need for all the phone plan changes and other hoops you used to have to jump through when you went globetrotting. Now, you check out Tern’s various service plans, pick the one that works best for you and your service provider — and you’re set.

Rates for service stay competitive because Tern works directly with service providers everywhere, crafting plans with bedrock prices — like unlimited 4G use for as low as 20 cents a day.

The Tern also works as a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing up to eight devices to share data at the same time. The unit also sports a formidable battery with a standby time of up to 480 hours.

As the world gets smaller, it pays to have a device that boils all your connectivity needs down to one compact handheld item like the Tern. With a retail price of $169, try out the Tern now at more than 40 percent off, only $99 with this limited-time deal.

Prices are subject to change.

