How Dollar Flight Club lets you save big on airline tickets

TLDR: Dollar Flight Club helps you travel the globe without breaking the bank.

“What I need to do is just stay in the house and never leave my tiny patch of dirt. Travel is pointless.”

Said no one ever.

Whether it’s getting out to see friends and family or just globetrotting to drink in our planet, travel is one of those life goals on everyone’s to-do list. Of course, accomplishing that goal without getting financially ransacked by skyrocketing ticket prices is an art in itself. Almost 900,000 users have turned to Dollar Flight Club to help with that — and right now, a one-year subscription to their services is just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

Dollar Flight Club is like having a digital travel agent watching your back 24/7. DFC scours ticket price fluctuations in your home region and alerts you to all the best deals the second they hit the market.

You can even find Weekend Warrior Domestic Deals, so you can zip all over the continental U.S. on a whim each weekend at giant savings.

Members also enjoy other cool perks like discounts from partner companies, including businesses like Topo Designs, Huckberry, Fodor’s Travel and more.

Regularly $40, one year of access to Dollar Flight Club is only $19.99 right now, a total that you’ll save easily with just one discounted DFC ticket purchase. Even if you only use it once, it’s worth it.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: North Korean hacking groups and copycats are going after financial institutions