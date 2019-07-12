Go from novice shutterbug to photo pro with this $29 bundle

You always hear how skills are like muscles — the more you exercise them, the sharper and more responsive they become. Photography is no different, which is why training in all the finer points of shooting will undoubtedly lead to the result you seek: better photos.

Right now, you can get your hands on professional-grade instruction in how to handle the most common (and some of the trickiest) situations a visual artist faces with The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle. The complete package is on sale now at more than 90 percent off its regular price, down to just $29 from TNW Deals.

This collection includes nine separate courses engineered to elevate a new photographer up to the level of a seasoned pro. The training includes:

Long Exposure Photography (a $29 value)

Wedding Photography (a $25 value)

Night Photography (a $150 value)

Landscape Photography (a $150 value)

Adobe Lightroom Classic CC Course (a $49 value)

Adobe Lightroom CC Course (a $49 value)

Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography (a $297 value)

Photography Master Class (a $49 value)

Food Photography (a $20 value)

After a pair of master class primers to get you acclimated to the photography basics, the training branches out to explore some of the most popular shooting situations, like taking pictures at a wedding or how to click that perfect Instagram-ready food photo.

Special courses also hone in on specialized photo conditions that come up a lot, like getting beautiful landscape pics or artistic, effects-heavy long exposure photography. There’s even a whole class on nailing one of the toughest assignments a young photographer faces: getting great pictures at night.

Your training is rounded out with a pair of classes on using Adobe Lightroom, the powerful photo editing environment that can help elevate good pictures to brilliant new heights.

Even the lowest priced course in this bundle will cost you $20, with others ranging up to nearly $300. However, by jumping in during this limited time only window, the entire course collection is available for only $29.

Prices are subject to change.