Prep for a career in data science with this $31 bundle

It’s no secret that today’s businesses rely on data to guide their decisions. Unfortunately, much of that data remains unstructured, scattered like hidden gems squirreled away in unremarkable servers and data dumps. For the keys to unlocking all those juicy secrets, the training in The Complete Data Science A to Z Bundle ($29 from TNW Deals) can help get you there.

This four-pack of in-depth courses goes over all the basics of data science, from the most important tools to the well-tested techniques for organizing, sorting and sifting through data to find the most vital details. The courses include:

A Beginner’s Introduction to Natural Language Processing

Data Science and Machine Learning Masterclass with R

Data Science Interview Preparation: Career Guide

Data Science Masterclass With R

And this isn’t just spreadsheets and calculators. You’ll get a deep look into how natural language processing (NLP) technology works, an artificial intelligence app that allows computers to understand human speech. You’ll run four complete real-world projects to test your skills. And you’ll be prepped on how to give the best interview performance possible when you’re up for one of these six-figure positions.

Right now, the courses are discounted down to just $31 while this offer lasts.

