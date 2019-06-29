Luminar 3 brings AI to photo editing, and it’s nearly half-off today.

Now that years of digital photo taking have made us all accustomed to cropping, color adjustments, removing “red eye” and more, can we all agree that we’d really love all those hours spent photo editing back?

Fixing each individual pic so it’s worthy of saving is an incredibly tedious process, especially when you know a whole set of images are all in need of the same basic edits.

Thankfully, photo editing is starting to incorporate artificial intelligence to help speed the process along. One of the first to embrace 21st century touchups is Luminar — and right now, you can get the complete award-winning Luminar 3 Software Bundle at almost half off, just $49 now from TNW Deals.

With Luminar 3 for Mac and Windows, image correction is boiled down to a single click. A full-feature photo editor and organizer, users move the Luminar 3 slider to immediately carry out literally dozens of possible image tweaks.

Using Accent AI 2.0, Luminar 3 checks out your photo’s tone, depth, detail, exposure, color and more, then allows you to make wholesale corrections using more than 50 different creative filters in seconds. There’s even a human awareness component, which can recognize people in your photos and gauge just the right adjustments to make your photo more realistic and really pop off the screen.

The package also comes with Deep Dive to Luminar 3 by Richard Harrington, an instructional course that’ll have you using Luminar 3’s vast collection of features like a pro almost immediately. You’ll learn the best tricks for loading and organizing images, enhancing pictures with various Luminar filters and looks as well as simple photo editing tips to help take care of simple problems quickly and efficiently.

The app and training course together retail for nearly $100, but with this limited-time deal, you can get both for just $49.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Read next: Why Google Duplex might make my design job redundant