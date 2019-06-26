Here’s why you need to consider a Samsung Chromebook for under $100

We’ve all heard the arguments for and against buying a new or used car. Proponents for buying used always say the quick depreciation — how much value your new car loses — is one of the best reasons for going used. And it’s true, new cars lose about 10 percent of their value in the first month, about 20 percent in the first year after purchase.

Applying that model to computers, why not save all that depreciation cash by buying a used computer at a steal of a price?

You can do just that right now with this deal on a refurbished Samsung Chromebook. It’s a $599 value priced for the budget-conscious (read: everybody) at just $99.99 right now from TNW Deals.

For anyone looking for a powerful, efficient and portable device to handle all your web-based tasks, the Chromebook has your bases covered. Its dual-core 1.7GHz processor and 2GB of RAM are more than enough juice to handle the most popular online jobs from web surfing to emails to video chatting.

The 11.6” screen, stereo speakers, 16GB drive and a host of additional features make the Chromebook a perfect alternative for on-the-go connectivity without the high cost of a smartphone or the extra heft of a full-scale laptop.

At an over 80 percent savings, this limited-time offer is one of the few times you’ll be able to pick up a refurbished Samsung Chromebook for under $100, just $99 while this deal lasts.

