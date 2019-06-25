This $29 bundle can get you savvy with Google’s own programming language

You may know that Google processes over 3.5 billion search requests per day, owns YouTube, and is a regular entrant on Fortune’s list of the Best Companies to Work For. But did you know that the tech titan is so massive that they’ve developed their own programming language?

You may not have heard a lot about Google Go, but your friends in web development sure have. Go code runs fast, is easy to use and is perfectly suited to designers creating nimble, yet powerful web experiences. You can find out what all the excitement is about in The Complete Google Go Developer Master Class training bundle, on sale now for $29 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

The package includes seven courses of training that will help even a novice code beginner get working quickly with this user-friendly language.

The courses include:

Become a Master of Google Go (a $200 value)

Learn Google Go: Programming for Beginners (a $200 value)

Google Go Programming for Beginners (a $200 value)

Learn How To Code: Google’s Go (a $200 value)

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners (a $200 value)

Go Essentials for Full Stack Web Development (a $200 value)

Modern Golang Programming (a $200 value)

Over 55 hours, you’ll get a feel for how Google Go works, how to build complicated production apps like database support or communication-friendly microservices or even how to build a six-figure career as a full stack developer as a Go master.

While this course collection would usually cost $1,400, this limited-time offer scores you the whole Go training package for just over $4 per course.

