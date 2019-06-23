If you don’t know Photoshop or Adobe CC, now’s the time. It’s only $31.

It’s good to be king. Just ask Adobe. When it comes to generating video, audio, web pages, print materials, and really just the entire gamut of digital content, Adobe’s Creative Cloud is still the 800-pound gorilla in the room. You can get up to speed on CC as well as its most popular features in The Complete Master Photoshop and Adobe CC Bundle. It’s on sale now at over 90 percent off, just $31, from TNW Deals.

This training includes a whopping 76 hours of instruction primarily focused on how to turn out top quality images and graphics in Photoshop. From beginning level training to advanced tricks only the pros know, this is a complete window into the creative power of Photoshop.

Meanwhile, the package also includes extensive coverage of web design creation. The courses go over everything from using the Creative Cloud’s XD framework and prototyping tools to craft elite user experiences to enlisting the talents of Photoshop into the design process.

The courses include:

Ultimate App Design Course: UI, UX & Prototyping in Adobe XD (a $200 value)

Ultimate Photoshop Training: From Beginner to Pro (a $200 value)

Learn Photoshop, Web Design & Profitable Freelancing in 2019 (a $200 value)

Master Web Design in Photoshop (a $199 value)

Adobe Photoshop CC – Advanced Training (a $200 value)

Photoshop Efficiency – Techniques For Consistent Marketing (a $200 value)

Adobe Photoshop CC – Essentials Training (a $200 value)

A training package valued at $1,399, the complete collection of all seven courses is available now at the limited-time price of about $10 per course, only $31 while this deal lasts.

