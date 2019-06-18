These $99 wireless earbuds get 8 more hours battery life than AirPods

Indiegogo is where you usually go to find the cool new thing no one’s making yet…but that you wish you owned right now. Considering true wireless earbuds aren’t new, you might be surprised to see an item like the xFyro ARIA true wireless Bluetooth earbuds rack up nearly $2 million in an Indiegogo campaign.

That is, until you check out some of the specs. You can find out why all the audiophiles are throwing money at xFyro right now at 60 percent off their retail price, only $99, from TNW Deals.

The xFyro ARIA earbuds were designed by some of audio’s finest award-winning engineers, leading to a product that’s a true passion project for fidelity addicts. And when you look at what the ARIA earbuds can do, a pair of numbers jump out.

One number is 5.0—as in, Bluetooth 5.0. The current cutting edge in wireless communication connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 features a connection 2.5 times more reliable with 10 times the data transfer rate of previous generations. That offers a richer, deeper accuracy and sound detail unparalleled among wireless devices. If you listen for pounding bass, crisp mid-highs and flawlessly clear vocals, these are earbuds that can deliver.

The other number worth noting is 32—for 32 hours of playback time. Used in conjunction with its included charging case, the ARIA earbuds can pump out audio for more than a day before you’re forced to plug in.

With auto-pairing built in, ARIA plunges you into distraction-free sound with the help of its proprietary noise-cancelling sound seal tech that holds outside world noise at bay throughout your experience.

Regularly $250, you can try out these aural titans now at a huge discount, just $99 before this limited-time offer ends.

