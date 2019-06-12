This $15 course makes public speaking a little less terrifying

For most of us, the fear of public speaking is just as real today as it was back in school when we had to stand up and give a presentation. Today, three out of four Americans say they suffer some form of speech anxiety.

It’s the greatest fear people face. No, really. Americans actually fear public speaking more than death.

However, it doesn’t have to be a crippling, paralyzing kind of fear. In fact, there are ways to turn that fear around and start using the tools of presentation to engage others, persuade doubters and even enrich yourself and your career. The tactics found in The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course ($14.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can help you turn the fear around.

Across more than 200 lectures and 16 hours of training, best-selling author Chris Haroun (“101 Crucial Lessons They Don’t Teach You In Business School”) will give you the tools to craft strong, persuasive business and personal presentations as well as the delivery tips to help your speech make the impact it deserves.

An award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist and former Goldman Sachs employee who has raised and managed over $1 billion in his career, Haroun breaks down speech topics and structure, using 25 speech guides and more than 50 slide templates to best hone any type of presentation or public speaking engagement.

Through exercises and examples, you’ll then learn how to best deliver your message, from basic physical characteristics of an effective speaker to tips for identifying and connecting with your audience.

Normally, this training would cost $200, but by getting in on this limited-time offer now, you can pick up all this public speaking training for next to nothing, only $14.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!