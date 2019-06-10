These $70 wireless earbuds raised over $3 million on Indiegogo

Since the debut of Apple’s AirPods almost three years ago, the wireless earbud market has been on a pretty wild ride. Between loads of discount brands flooding store shelves to the various Android alternatives, some respected competitors have also moved in, trying to split the difference between high audio quality and a low price.

Loads of fans were immediately taken with Padmates’ PaMu Scroll Wireless Earbuds and Case offering, so taken that they actually pledged over $3 million in Indiegogo funding to get them made. Now, they’re available from TNW Deals — and right now, they’re over 50 percent off, just $69.99 with this limited time offer.

The quality construction is probably the first thing that jumps out about these top-tier earbuds. Engineered for ergonomic comfort, these Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds that never fall out are made for longer listening sessions from crosstown commutes to hardcore workout sessions. In fact, the IPX6 water resistance means the units can even resist heavy, high-pressure water sprays and shrug them off effortlessly.

The earbuds also come in a super stylish, scroll-shaped charging case that secures with magnets and a leather strap. No cheap looking plastic here. The Scroll earbuds run for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and can be recharged up to two times off a fully powered case.

Of course, the audio is top-notch, featuring deep bass thumps and crystal clear highs.

Paired with a smartphone, the Scroll offers quick tap controls to play songs, adjust volume and answer or hang up on calls with a series of fast clicks. It can also access voice assistants like Siri through the earbud without ever taking your phone out of your pocket.

You can choose from four different styles: Graphene, Rock n Roll, Sakura and Glory. And with this deal, you can save almost $80 off the regular price and get these earbuds for only $69.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!