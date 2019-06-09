Prep to become an in-demand Salesforce whiz with this $29 bundle

Nearly two-thirds of people say if a company treats them like a number rather than a living, breathing person, that’s just cause to jump ship and do business with a company more responsive to the human element.

That’s a stat that provides all the explanation you need about the explosive boom of customer relationship management (CRM) and, more specifically, the rise of Salesforce as a titanic player in how businesses relate to their customers.

Salesforce Lightning is how businesses set up and build those highly customizable tools for interacting with customers. Now, you can be a whiz at creating in their environment with The Complete Salesforce Lightning Certification Training Bundle.

The brand-new four-course package features training that gradually elevates you from a new Salesforce recruit to a full-fledged Salesforce Pro. Part 1 tackles setup, security and access, while Part 2 moves to standard and custom objects, as well as sales and marketing apps.

Part 3 includes training with service and support applications plus activity and data management, which all leads to Part 4, which explores analytics, workflow and process automation as well as desktop and mobile administration.

Once completing the 19 hours of coursework, you’ll be more than ready to take on the Salesforce Lightning ADX201 certification exam, Salesforce-validated proof of your skill in working in this rapidly growing field.

Each stage of this training regimen comes with a $199 price tag, but by getting in on this limited time TNW Deal, the entire package is available now for just $29.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Read next: CHEAP: Get intimidatingly ripped with 20% off the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch