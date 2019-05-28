This super-slim laptop stand raised over $1 million on Indiegogo

If you use a laptop on a flat surface like a desk or a table, you will almost invariably end up contorting into a pretzel as you hunch over the keys. It’s not a naturally ergonomic position—as that soon-to-be barking neck and shoulder pain will confirm.

Of course, the solution is usually one of those clunky stands that turns into another item you have to cart around when you and your laptop go mobile.

The solution to the solution is the MOFT, or, as it’s better known, the “invisible” laptop stand. Right now, you can get the MOFT and save a couple bucks at the same time with this $17 sale price from TNW Deals with limited time promo code: WEEKEND15.

The MOFT raked in over $1 million from more than 35,000 backers on Indiegogo — and it doesn’t take long to figure out why. This adhesive stand slips effortlessly and unobtrusively on to your laptop, props it into a perfect working position and is so thin that you’ll hardly notice it.

The PU and fiberglass material weighs next to nothing (only 3 ounces), can hold up a laptop up to 18 lbs and feels incredibly sturdy while in use — even though it’s only 1/9 of an inch thick.

It’s the mobilest of mobile workstations and you can try it out at $4 off the regular price, just $19.99 with this limited-time offer. And if you use the code WEEKEND15 at checkout, you can take another 15 percent off your final price.

