Save an extra 25% on Private Internet Access VPN subscriptions this Memorial Day

Private Internet Access has been offering VPN services since 2010. In tech years, that’s practically the Stone Age. In the often flighty, often unreliable world of subscription security features, PIA not only withstood the test of time, it thrived.

More than 46,000 Google Play and Apple App Store reviewers have pushed their rating up as high as 4.6 out of 5 stars. With a decade in service and that kind of wide-ranging acclaim, PIA is easily on the VPN provider Mount Rushmore.

So when you can score a deal on essential online security from a heritage brand, it’s time to jump on that offer. Right now, you can secure a one-year PIA subscription for $37.49 (Orig. $119.40), a two-year PIA subscription for $50.00 (Orig. $238.80), or a three-year PIA subscription for $60.00 (Orig. $358.20) with the use of limited time promo code: WEEKEND25.

First off, PIA handles the primary responsibility of securing your internet connection with unquestioned zeal. Powered by Blowfish encryption, your location and IP address stay protected and all your vital information remains secure at all times.

In addition to features like a VPN Kill Switch that automatically shuts down your Internet connection if the VPN drops, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast connection speeds and full anonymity. Since no one can track you, no one can infiltrate your system.

Meanwhile, you’ll enjoy unfettered, untracked internet access anywhere you go on the web, all via more than 3,300 servers in 32 countries.

And all that peace of mind comes at a huge discount. For one year with the WEEKEND25 extra price drop, you’ll have PIA coverage for just over $3 a month.

