Prep to ace a dozen prized CompTIA certification exams with this $69 bundle

Sure, learning is great. But when you barely have time to keep all your professional and personal responsibilities straight during waking hours, time spent digesting a new skill or brushing up on old ones starts to feel like a luxury few of us enjoy.

So, if you want to advance your career with some serious training, it’s best to focus on learning with a direct payoff. For IT pros, it doesn’t get any more direct than a seal of approval from CompTIA — and The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle ($69, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) offers instruction that’ll help get you to a leg up from promotions and better jobs.

The collection features a dozen courses packed with over 200 hours of training. From networking basics and security procedures to mobile and cloud environments, each course will get you prepped for a different CompTIA certification exam.

The featured courses are:

CompTIA Linux+ LX0-101 & LX0-102 (a $195 value)

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner CASP CAS-003 (a $195 value)

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001 (a $195 value)

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst) (a $195 value)

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 (a $195 value)

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 (a $195 value)

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002 (a $195 value)

CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51 (a $399 value)

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001 (a $399 value)

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001 (a $299 value)

CompTIA Cloud+ (a $299 value)

CompTIA Linux+ XKO-002 (a $672 value)

Just think — by the time you’re finished, you’ll have a solid grip on some of the most important tech disciplines around, prepping you to sit for the certification exams and validate your training. When certificates can mean a difference of almost 25 percent in your paycheck, the value of this training becomes pretty clear.

Even the lowest-priced course in this package is a $200 buy, so save yourself loads of cash by picking up this collection at the limited-time only price of $69.

