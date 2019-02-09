This $10 course will help you conquer your fear of public speaking

If you aren’t checking out Chapman University’s annual Survey of American Fears, you are missing a very large, fascinating boat. Every year, researchers there quiz Americans, then craft a list of nearly 100 of the biggest fears the average man or woman feels.

As expected, public speaking ranks respectably high. Sure, delivering a speech or presentation doesn’t inspire the sheer cold sweat terror of monster fears like a corrupt government, terrorism, pollution, poor health or financial ruin. But, the average American is less afraid of insects, needles, germs, or even being abducted than they are of stepping up in front of a crowd.

Enter Andrew Whelan. His course Become an Engaging Presenter with Andrew Whelan ($9.99, 65 percent off from TNW Deals) focuses on teaching you what you need to know to swat down the butterflies and not just survive a public speaking engagement, but thrive and benefit from the session.

Over 15 lectures, the former Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Second City performer (not to mention accomplished career coach and small business owner) lays out a battle-tested game plan for presentation success. From the right preparation and controlling anxiety to prioritizing your messaging and the vocal strength and physical presence that resonates with an audience, Whelan offers the tools to turn you into a dynamic presenter.

With just two hours of content, this training is snack-ably succinct and imminently actionable, meaning it can be easily referenced whenever you need a refresher before your next turn behind the podium.

Usually a $29 course, the price on this training has been cut for a limited time down to only $9.99.