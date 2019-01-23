Use databases like a pro with this $10 MySQL training

If you follow tech (which is a safe bet for any TNW reader), you’ve undoubtedly heard of SQL and MySQL. But, unless you’re an experienced programmer, there’s a very good chance that you don’t know they’re associated with web databases, let alone that MySQL is the most popular database framework in the world.

It’s good enough for Adobe, Apple and Amazon; and those savvy with it earn a pretty penny putting their data-wrangling skills to use. You can fill out your knowledge base on one of the most fundamental of web disciplines with The Complete MySQL Bootcamp ($10.99, over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This course pulls together more than 150 lectures across 8 hours of training to get you up to speed on everything SQL. You’ll understand the language itself, the basic syntax of working in the MySQL environment and how to integrate it into your builds and systems.

Once you get the basics under your belt, the course covers how to design, develop and manage your databases and how to build PHP-driven web apps. The course pulls all that knowledge together by helping students create their own data structure for a social networking site, a big job that puts all your new SQL training into full effect.

But hey…bootcamp is SUPPOSED to be a challenge, right?

This all-inclusive data collection and manipulation training is a $199.99 value, but you can get the whole thing for about the cost of a pizza — $10.99 — for a limited time.

