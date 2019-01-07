Become a blockchain developer in 2019 — this course is just $19

We all know tech fads come and go, yet it’s still a surprise when an institution like MIT labels game-changing tech like the blockchain “boring.” Strangely enough, once you follow MIT’s logic, it’s not really a knock.

The blockchain is just as revolutionary and paradigm-shifting as it was when it starting making headlines a few years ago. But with several major blockchain-driven projects launching this year from global titans as varied as Walmart and the New York Stock Exchange, this technology of the future is quickly becoming 2019’s technology of right freakin’ now.

You can still catch up on exactly what the blockchain is and how it’s changing the digital world with the training in The 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle. These courses are now over 90 percent off, just $19 from TNW Deals.

While some of the instruction in this 8-course package cover blockchain’s central role in the cryptocurrency craze, this training goes beyond, expanding your knowledge to all the ways decentralized data mining is impacting the world today as well as its immediate future.

Your instruction includes:

Starting with Blockchain Technology for Developers (a $99 value)

Fundamentals of JavaScript (a $99 value)

Cryptocurrency Investing Master Class (a $149 value)

Bitcoin Investing Fundamentals (a $49 value)

Starting with the EOS Blockchain for Developers (a $149 value)

Building Cryptocurrencies & Smart Contracts (a $99 value)

Building Cryptocurrencies with JavaScript (a $99 value)

Intro to the NEM Blockchain for Developers (a $99 value)

You’ll learn just what the blockchain is, its expanding applications, the JavaScript at the heart of the technology and even some of its most used platforms, including EOS and NEM. This not only helps unravel the intricacies of harvesting, smart contracts, and cryptocurrencies, but even create versions of your own.

Even the least expensive course in this bundle retails for $49, which is why you probably shouldn’t hold off on grabbing this limited time deal now to get all eight courses for only $19.