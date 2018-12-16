Solve your company’s data problems and earn big with this $25 SQL training

The holiday season may not seem like the sexiest time to buy learning bundles, but consider this for a minute: with prices at their lowest of the year, is there really a better time to load up on life-changing training?

Yeah, that’s what we were thinking too.

Analyzing big data sets is one of the standout growth areas in data science. But that analysis doesn’t happen without properly maintained database systems to corral and sift through all that raw information. Since SQL is the programming language at the heart of most database management, you can get a leg up on all of it with the SQL Database Starter course bundle. TNW Deals has this package on sale now for only $25 (over 90 percent off) with promo code: MERRY15.

This collection includes three different courses that’ll help you understand what SQL is all about, its applications, and how you can use it to squeeze valuable, actionable findings from deep down in the numbers.

The courses include:

Complete SQL Database Training Course (a $199 value): SQL is the driving backbeat of any serious data analysis, so get down to the heart of SQL programming. This course outlines how its used in most database environments and gives you the tools to understand and management your own database operations.

SQL is the driving backbeat of any serious data analysis, so get down to the heart of SQL programming. This course outlines how its used in most database environments and gives you the tools to understand and management your own database operations. Master the Fundamentals of SQL with Python (a $199 value): With Python, you can get SQL databases working faster, more effective and even learning and improving its own operations. This nine-hour course offers valuable insight into mining the results you want from all that hard data.

With Python, you can get SQL databases working faster, more effective and even learning and improving its own operations. This nine-hour course offers valuable insight into mining the results you want from all that hard data. MySQL: Become a Database Engineer (a $199 value): If SQL is your passkey to databases, MySQL is where true data management begins. This training will show you what it really takes to decipher the syntaxes and server management needs to reach those high-value conclusions.

Running at almost $200 each, get the entire SQL training package now for a fraction of that price, just $25 with promo code: MERRY15.

Want your products featured in The TNW Deals Store? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

Read next: How to delete Facebook without losing your friends and photos