These eBooks will help you build robots of your own for under $20

The humans are dead

The humans are dead

We used poisonous gases

And we poisoned their asses

— Flight of the Conchords, “Robots”

Robots will take over the world. Maybe not today and maybe not tomorrow. But…they’re coming. Soon.

What’s the best way to avoid Robo-pocalypse? Well, by being one of the rampaging automaton’s creators, of course. Start building your in with the android world now with the training in The Complete Robotics eBook Bundle. This collection of five jam-packed eBooks full of hyper-specialized mechanical knowledge is only $19 (90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Of course, even if you’re not convinced an actual Skynet is poised to extinguish the human race, there’s a boatload of career opportunities out there right now in the exploding robotics field. This home library not only introduces the basics of mechanical engineering, but lays out real world projects to help you understand how to build robots to see, sense and move the way you want them. Your bundle includes:

ROS Robotics Projects (a $39.99 value)

Effective Robotics Programming With ROS (Third Edition) (a $39.99 value)

ROS Robotics By Example: Second Edition (a $39.99 value)

Mastering ROS For Robotics Programming (Second Edition) (a $39.99 value)

ESP8266 Robotics Projects (a $39.99 value)

With this reading, you’ll learn how to gather and analyze data from cameras and 3D sensors, how to craft motors and power supplies, then how to build stuff like self-driving cars, robotic arms, even a flying robot.

With these books, even if you aren’t an architect of the robot revolution, you’ll at least understand it once it starts rolling over you. Get these five eBooks, each retailing for $19, for only $4 a book while this offer lasts.

Want your products featured in The TNW Deals Store? Learn more about how to sell your products online!