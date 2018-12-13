WhiteSmoke protects you from sending error-filled emails for $15

Is there anything more frustrating or embarrassing than trying to limp your way through reading misspelled text full of awkward sentence fragments, fractured syntax, and horrifying punctuation errors? If your answer is “Ehh, that’s no big deal,” well then, it could quite possibly be that YOU are the person in need of WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant coverage.

For a limited time, you can score access to WhiteSmoke Writing Assistance complete protection for a season-low $15.20 with promo code: GREENMONDAY20. That’s 80 percent off its regular price from TNW Deals.

WhiteSmoke is recognized by TopTenReviews as a Gold Award winner among writing enhancement software because its sole purpose is to keep you looking smart. WhiteSmoke is like having a English professor looking over your shoulder every time you start pounding the keyboard.

With its unique patented artificial intelligence algorithms, this system analyzes your written text for any spelling, grammar, punctuation, or style errors to make sure you never send a mistake-filled email again. From reports to correspondence to social media posts, WhiteSmoke is the unblinking eye that works in tight conjunction with every major desktop and mobile browser and popular programs like Microsoft Word and Outlook.

It’s schooled in over 50 different languages and it even checks your work against a massive online database for any instances of plagiarism.

In addition to pristine copy, you get all future updates for free, not to mention the peace of mind of knowing you never send out shoddy writing that makes you look like an ignoramus ever again.

A lifetime subscription to WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant is usually $399.95, but with this holiday price drop, you’ll have sterling text forever for only $63.20 with promo code: GREENMONDAY20. If you’d rather just try out WhiteSmoke first, you can also pick up a one-year plan for just $15.20 (84 percent off) with promo code: GREENMONDAY20.

