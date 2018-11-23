Make this year’s Black Friday digital. We’ve got 5 ideas

Holiday pet peeve No. 1,043: wrapping presents. Those people in the mall make it look so simple, but cutting paper just so, folding around awkwardly-shaped objects, endlessly scraping to find the edge of the masking tape — it’s a hellish process.

This year, save yourself the embarrassment of delivering a gift that looks like it was wrapped by a third-grader and go all digital. We’ve pulled together five killer sales on these non-tangible gift ideas from TNW Deals. You’ll save up to over 90 percent, not to mention your sanity.

5. Private Internet Access VPN 2-YR – $33.33 (Orig. $166.80) with promo code “BFSAVE20”

VPN protection is a must, and with two years of Private Internet Access VPN service, users have complete web anonymity and full data protection via their iron-clad connection. As one of the top-rated VPNs and highly reviewed on the App Store and Google Play Store, users can surf the web with a shielded IP address, ensuring no prying eyes or cyber-thieves can target you or your vital information online. Avoid international content restrictions by logging in through PIA’s encrypted network. A nearly $170 value, score a two-year subscription now at 80 percent off, only $33.33 with promo code: BFSAVE40.

4. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare – $9.99 (Orig. $19.99)

If you’ve got a gamer (or budding gamer) on your list, get ‘em a true console classic. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare takes the venerable series in a new direction, dropping players into a first-person, modern-day face-off between special forces soldiers and international insurgents, terrorists and other rogue nation opponents vying for global control. Play solo or online in multiplayer mode and get a taste of one of the most popular game franchises ever. This one will keep the kids — even the big kids — busy for hours! Get it now at the stocking-stuffer price of $9.99.

3. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 3TB Backup Plan – $39 (Orig. $64.99) with promo code “BFSAVE40”

File sizes keep getting bigger, so give the gift of a tidy hard drive by pushing all that stuff that doesn’t get used every day to the cloud. With 3TBs of Degoo Premium cloud storage, users can save documents, media files and other vital data, even full system backups, safely, all under impenetrable 256-bit AES encryption. Updates can be set automatically, so in the event of a system crash, it’s all safe and sound and up to date. With the current added price drop, the final price for this $1,500 protection is just $39 for a lifetime of coverage.

2. Radix ‘.tech’ Domain Subscriptions – $30 (Orig. $500) with promo code “BFSAVE40”

The hardest part of building a website may actually be coming up with a name that hasn’t already been taken. With a .tech web domain, the options are practically wide open. This is a great way to show a passion for technology and launch just about any cool new web endeavor. With this 90 percent off deal, that’s a web home for just $3 a year.

1. Mondly: Lifetime Subscription – $30 (Orig. $49.99) with promo code “BFSAVE40”

Everybody’s got an interest in learning a foreign language. Mondly is a cool inventive new way to scratch that itch. Rather than suffer through boring, repetitive classes, Mondly offers up a method for learning a new language based on virtual reality and real world conversation that lets a student’s responses guide their learning. Who knew chatting with a digital foreigner — or even a talking dog — could be this informative? If you jump on this offer now, you can also knock another $20 off the total, meaning you can master up to 5 languages for only $30.

Read next: BlockShow becomes first blockchain conference to sell tickets by smart contract