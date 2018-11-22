Here are five Black Friday deals you won’t find anywhere

Black Friday. Just the words send a chill up the spine of even the most hardened shoppers. Battling the post Turkey Day hordes is the Super Bowl of commerce…and quite possibly the biggest headache in human record. Thankfully, you can get off that hamster wheel and still score big discounts on some awesome gadgets with this roundup of big Black Friday offers from TNW Deals. You’re welcome.

5. Fusion C Mini PC – $144 (Orig. $250) with promo code “BFSAVE20”

Time to clear that giant tower off your desk. The Fusion C Mini PC is the size of a cigar box, but when you hook it up to a monitor, you’ve got a wickedly powerful, always portable micro-computer capable of handling almost anything. With an Intel quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, a pre-installed version of Windows 10, onboard WiFi and ports for HDMI, VGA, LAN, USB 2.0 and a Micro-SD connections, it’s got the punch of a desktop — and the versatility to travel anywhere. Regularly $250, it’s only $180 with this deal, a 28 percent savings.

4. Raspberry Pi 3B+ & 37 Sensors Starter Kit – $104 (Orig. $149.99) with promo code “BFSAVE20”

If you prefer your computers even smaller, how about one the size of a single board? In addition to the sneaky powerful Raspberry Pi 3B+ (and the accompanying TF Card preinstalled with the Raspbian system and Dragit programming language), there’s also a starter kit with 37 sensors and instructions to build dozens of super-cool projects from a laser emitter to a gas sensor to a video game joystick. It’s a fun, smart gift for any super-inquisitive kid or armchair tinkerer.

3. Insta360 Nano S iPhone VR Camera – $159.20 (Orig. $239) with promo code “BFSAVE20”

This neat little attachment slides into your iPhone’s Lightning port and effectively turns your phone into a full service, 360-degree, 4K-capable camera. Shoot full wrap-around stills and video to offer up a complete view of your travels. The Insta360 captures everything, then lets you choose the best shots and post to social media with one button push. It live streams. It video chats. And it’ll take your Facebook and Instagram cred through the roof.

2. Ultraloq UL3 Bluetooth Fingerprint and Touchscreen Smart Lock – $135.20 (Orig. $319.99) with promo code “BFSAVE20”

The Ultraloq UL3 is how to bring your front door into the smart home era. No more keys — just program in a code, scan your fingerprint or use the Ultraloq app from your smartphone and your door pops right open. Or try knocking on your phone four times…presto! Your door unlocks. It only takes 10 minutes to install and to retire your keyring forever, it’s more than worth it. A $360 value, it’s more than 50 percent off, down to just $135.20.

1. Oco HD Security Camera – $63.20

The Oco HD is a home security cam that really gets the whole smart home integration thing. The 125-degree wide-angle, motion-activated eye captures everything in your home or office in crystal clear HD video and beams it straight to your phone. Or you can store it on a microSD, push it to the cloud or just view it whenever from the mobile app. With programmable features, two-way voice capabilities and ultra-secure encryption, you’ll never wonder what’s happening — you’ll see it. It’s 20 percent off right now, only $79 for a limited time.