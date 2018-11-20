Here are 5 Mac apps to get the most out of your MacBook

Is your Mac circling the drain? Of course, you don’t really want to think about the day your trusty digital pal boots up for the last time before Boot Hill. But we’ve done the math. And The Next Web determined that odds are, your Apple device isn’t gonna last much beyond four years.

One way to prolong that cyber-flicker? Keep your Mac happy with streamlined bedrock apps that handle everything you need to do with your rig. For just over $100, you can pick up five fantastic apps that’ll have your Mac purring like an Italian sports car…even if it rolled off the assembly line back when “The Lego Movie” was a new release.

PDF Expert for Mac – $19.99 (75% off)

When it comes to editing PDFs, Macs are at the same disadvantage as PCs — it’s just a bear. But with PDF Expert for Mac, editing text, images, forms or anything else in a PDF becomes just as easy as editing a simple text document. Create, annotate or even merge PDFs, even complicated forms, then share ‘em with friends, family, co-workers and across devices effortlessly. It wasn’t an Apple Editors’ Choice for nothing. Pick it up now at 75 percent off, just $19.99.

iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac & Windows – $19.99 (77% off)

Even with all the Apple synergy, trying to share files from a Mac to an iPhone or iPad is easier said than done. iMazing 2 is a handy little one-stop-shop for ensuring data is stored, transferred or accessed simply across all your devices. Via wireless connection or USB, iMazing 2 lets you copy and move music and other media, pull and print text messages or notes and check and manage backups. Retailing at $89.98, you can grab this all-purpose Apple tool now for only $19.99.

Disk Drill PRO: Lifetime License – $29.99 (74% off)

Lost data is a fact of digital life, which is why you need a quality insurance policy like Disk Drive Pro. With a single click, Disk Drill digs deep into any computer, iOS or Android device or external hard drive and either recovers or restores over 200 types of files that you thought were deleted, lost or otherwise MIA. Disk Drive Pro also goes beyond data recovery, including features to clean drives, patch up disk health and safeguard your data from disaster. Save almost $100 at this limited time $29.99 price.

VideoDuke: Lifetime License – $15 (49% off)

You can find websites to rip video from YouTube, Vimeo or other spots, but you won’t find many who do it as cleanly as VideoDuke. With VideoDuke, you can download online video in a variety of formats, convert them to MP3s, craft your own playlists and YouTube channels and generally create your own content libraries. VideoDuke lets you keep and curate videos your way — and at $15, it’s also half off right now.

2Do Task Manager: Lifetime License – $29.99 (40% off)

Cult of Mac called 2Do “the best task manager for iOS” — so now that it’s available for your Mac as well, look out. 2Do handles a host of productivity tasks to keep everything organized. Set down your tasks, then sort them by tag, location, date and more. With drag and drop functionality, you can automate multiple tasks, build customized searches or put together your own smart lists. For someone who needs to get a lot down with a lot of headaches, 2Do fits the bill. Usually $10 off, we’ve even knocked another $10 off the price, getting your cost down to only $29.99.

Read next: Read this if you’ve got ‘nothing to hide’