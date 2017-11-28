This Cyber Monday Mac app bundle features 10 best sellers – all for a price you pick

It’s no secret that Mac bundles are a fantastic way to score a bunch of useful apps for a whole lot less cash than trying to purchase them individually. But after a while, it’s natural to see the same apps reappear again and again. This Cyber Monday Mac Bundle, however, is bucking that trend by offering a deal with seven never-before-bundled apps for under $20.

Headlined by Path Finder 7, this bundle is worth over $450 and features noteworthy apps like Photolemur and Pagico. Even if you decide you don’t want all ten apps, you can score iLocker PRO and Timing Productivity for literally any price you choose. The catch? This is a Cyber Week special, so it won’t be live for long. Read on to learn more about the included apps, and be sure to claim your bundle before the average price rises.

Path Finder 7 ($39.95 Value): Ever noticed how painfully slow and useless Mac’s Finder can be? Path Finder 7 is the Mac community’s replacement app of choice, earning its place in Lifehacker’s Top 10 Paid apps. Valued at $39.95 alone, Path Finder will allow you to manipulate and access your files with ease.

Photolemur 2.2 Spectre: Family License ($50 Value): It was only a matter of time before AI hit the photo editing world. Photolemur is an automated photo enhancement tool that will analyze and edit your photos to perfection, for you. Valued at $50, this Family License works on up to 5 devices.

Live Home 3D: Standard Edition ($29.95 Value): Live Home, valued at $29.95, is the leading software for designing and envisioning home renovations. From changing fabrics to building a shed, Live Home helps you brings your dream changes to life.

Pagico 8 ($50 Value): Managing tasks in the modern world is no easy feat, which is why Pagico's job is to turn all your tasks into gorgeous, intuitive flowcharts. By linking your tasks to notes and files, you'll have one easy interface to rule it all.

VPN Unlimited: 3-Yr Subscription ($129.99 Value): You know that VPN you've been meaning to buy to finally start protecting your data online? Lucky for you, it comes in this bundle, too. VPN Unlimited, one of PC Mag's Top VPNs, will deliver a secure internet connection no matter where you are.

MacGourmet Deluxe ($49.95 Value): Flipping back and forth between websites to read recipes makes us long for the days of real-life recipe books passed down for generations. MacGourmet combines the best of both worlds by delivering a seamless recipe app experience that stores all your recipes in one easy-to-access place.

Screens 4 ($29.99 Value): Don't bother carrying two laptops around ever again. Screens 4, valued at $29.99, lets you access a remote computer—Mac or PC—straight from your Mac with full, reliable security.

WallPaper Wizard 2: 2 Macs ($19.90 Value): A new desktop background can do more than confuse your coworkers, it can seriously brighten your day. But Google Images can be a tad overdone. After all, they only have so many corgi pictures available. With WallPaper Wizard, you can access 4,000+ HD images to keep your screen looking fresh day in and day out.

iLocker PRO ($39.90 Value): You can lock your computer, but what about when you want to lock a certain app? Great for those of us who share a computer with family or coworkers, iLocker PRO helps you keep certain apps protected from outside access.

Timing Productivity ($29 Value): Productivity begins with understanding how you spend your time in the first place. The Timing app tracks how you spend your time on your Mac, so you can pinpoint where your productivity strays and where it's at its best.

This Pay What You Want Cyber Monday Mac Bundle is available for a limited time only, so be sure to beat the average price and download your apps today.

