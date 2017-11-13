These earbuds are the perfect balance of battery life, feel and sound quality – save over $100

When you pick up Bluetooth headphones, chances are you’re going to end up disappointed in something. Whether it’s battery life, the size, and fit, or just the basic audio quality, it’s easy for wireless models to fail at making the grade. With that in mind, it’s not hard to see why so many users are happy with the balance of those hard-to-satisfy features in the TREBLAB X11 earbuds.

The X11s retail for $199.99, but it’s the holiday, so as part of this week’s Holiday Doorbuster Deals, we’re cutting our already heavily discounted price down to just $36.99, an 81 percent savings.

At their size, the X11s are surprisingly durable, ready to withstand sweat and water during the most intense workouts or weather-impacted travels. These truly wireless buds use comfortable, yet secure fins to help it sit comfortably in your ear regardless of your activity. They even maintain a connection to your smartphone or tablet at a range up to 30 feet.

Unlike lesser models, the X11s pack 6 hours of battery life in each earpiece, meaning you can spend several hours listening to the true stereo or double your session by listening to only one bud at a time. They’re also packed full with other useful features, including passive noise cancellation, multi-device connection support, and a built-in mic so you can answer smartphone calls with a single touch.

But the most important criteria for any earbuds is how good they sound and the X11s score in that area as well. These HD-quality buds deliver clear, distinctive treble and some body-rockin’ bass that stands shoulder to shoulder with some of the best headphones around.

Available in black, pink, teal and white, these earbuds are a great gift idea and, at with this special $36.99 price drop, will save you some serious cash as well.

