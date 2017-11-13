Start 2018 by learning to code and get all the classes you need here by paying what you want

It’s never fun being on the sidelines while all the real action is going down on the field. If you’re a fan of surfing the web, yet don’t know how to code a page or bring those online ideas to life, you may be familiar with the feeling.

But hey…2018 is a new year. With January 1 rolling up fast, now’s a good time to make some additions to your skill set, like getting the programming experience you want with the Learn to Code 2018 instruction bundle. The package is available now from TNW Deals…and you can get it for any price you want to pay.

When you buy this bundle — by paying any price at all — you’ll automatically get the Introduction to R Programming Course, a hands-on, practical introduction to R Programming, still one of the most powerful coding languages around, particularly for statistical analysis. But since you can’t use R Programming for everything, just go ahead and match the average paid by your fellow shoppers and you’ll get the full 10-course package.

Your course bundle includes training in some core programming languages (JavaScript for Beginners, Programming for Complete Beginners in C#, The Complete Java 9 Masterclass: Beginner to Expert), how to use a popular scripting language with database programming (The Complete PHP MySQL Professional Course), as well as bringing several coding disciplines together in some step-by-step instruction (Beginner Full Stack Web Development: HTML, CSS, React and Node).

App development is also front and center in this package, including how to use popular platforms like Angular and React (Angular Crash Course for Busy Developers, Learn to React by Building Real Projects), and making those apps work on Apple devices (How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 11 and Swift 4).

With this instruction, you can start building websites for yourself or even get employed working as a web developer. Get in on this ultra-discounted price (a nearly $1,500 value) while the deal lasts.

Get this deal

Read next: Report suggests US is in a ‘pre-9/11’ cyberattack moment — here’s what you need to know