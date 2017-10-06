Dive into Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence with this newbie training

Creating a program brings with it an amazing feeling of accomplishment. But ask an engineer or software developer what it’s like to create artificial intelligence and… well, that’s a whole different level of building for the web.

Even though machine learning may feel more like a sci-fi movie than reality, it’s a lot closer — and a lot more doable — than you might think. You’ll learn how possible it is for even novice web creators to get a firm grip on AI with the Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle. It’s available right now for only $39 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

It’s just 12 hours of learning time. But as you work through these four courses, you’ll not only understand the principles top-flight engineers use to create thinking machines, but you’ll start putting that knowledge into practice, building your own mini-AI projects as you progress toward greater glory.

With this training, you’ll learn how to create the model for a machine that can learn from multiple inputs; go inside logistic regression (a key pillar in the architecture of Deep Learning); build your very first neural network, and utilize the powerful Theano and TensorFlow Python libraries.

Your instruction will show you how machines crunch incoming data, analyze the results and use that new knowledge to better utilize that information, all on its own.

Once you’re finished, you’ll have a working knowledge of one of the most exciting fields in all of the tech development as well as a marketable skill set to bolster your resume.

Each of the four courses in this bundle retail for $120 on their own, but with this exclusive bundle, you can pick up all four for only $39.

