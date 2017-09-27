Become a certified AWS cloud pro for under $50

Managing cloud-based systems can be a little unnerving, even for high-impact IT pros. Putting all your faith in servers located thousands of miles away can be anxiety-inducing. Yet by offering reliability and peace of mind, cloud services like industry-leading Amazon Web Services have become essential for companies and organizations both big and small.

With more and more firms moving to AWS every day, now’s the time to get intimately familiar with how they operate. You can master the ways of AWS with this complete AWS Solution Architect Certification Training bundle, which is on sale right now for only $49 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Across 22 hours of high-quality instructional content, you’ll get the full crash course in everything AWS, including training that will land you coveted AWS certification.

After learning how to navigate the AWS Management Console, you’ll start peeling back the layers on some of AWS’ most powerful tools and services, including IAM, VPC, EC2, EBS, ELB, CDN, S3, EIP, KMS and more.

You’ll figure out how to tackle architectural best practices, design dependable, yet flexible operating systems, formulate solution plans, interpret incoming and outgoing data, even how to select which AWS service best meets your company’s data, processing, and security needs.

You’ll walk away with Amazon-approved certification, showing your ability to administrate in AWS’ touted environment.

Become part of the AWS boom with this certification training, usually $649, but now only $49 with this limited time offer.

