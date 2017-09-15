Build amazing websites without a single line of code with Blocs 2 for Mac — only $39.99

For the past several decades, one tech axiom has held remarkably true: You can’t build for the web without knowing how to code. That’s not entirely the case anymore, as the knowledge barrier between wanting to build a cool website and knowing exactly how to do it continues to shrink.

Say hello to the remarkably easy Blocs 2 for Mac, which helps users build slick, modern websites without writing a single line of code. Right now, you can try out this stunningly simple approach to web design for only $39.99 (50 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Blocs 2 is a democratized take on building for the web that helps absolute beginners get rolling quickly. After clicking, dragging, editing, and stacking elements together, even first-timers will start seeing a quality website staring back at them.

Get in and start customizing images, backgrounds, textures, fonts, and more — you can even find any element of your site quickly with a nifty searchable overview feature.

Your Blocs 2 site is built to optimize automatically between desktop, tablet, and mobile displays. And once you start picking up some coding know-how, Blocs allows more experienced designers to get in and manipulate code as needed.

Get this Mac-friendly web builder at half off its retail price — only $39.99 if you get this deal now before the offer expires.

